Amanda Seyfried is Red Hot in Marie Claire

Amanda Seyfried, the stunning 26-year-old actress who won our hearts playing a dumb blonde in Mean Girls and shortly thereafter became a beauty idol signing on as spokesperson for Cle de Peau. Featured in this month’s Marie Claire, Seyfried showcases various holiday looks (created by the one and only Lucia Pieroni, the creative vision behind Cle de Peau) showing us how to wear everything from a bold red lip to a dark smokey eye.

Our favorite look was of course the bold lip, bare eye lids and thick black lashes. Seyfried’s flawless skin definitely doesn’t hurt (and perfectly groomed brows) but as most blondes will tell you, pulling off a red lip or finding the perfect red is hard to do — we tend to go for easier colors like pinks and corals. This red, Cle de Peau’s Extra Rich Lipstick in R2 is stunning, and something that we need to try right now.