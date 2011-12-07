Amanda Seyfried Blows Out the Candles with Clé de Peau

At last night’sCl de Peau spring 2012 launch,Cl de Peau spokesmodelAmanda Seyfried celebrated the new collection as well as her birthday.

The launch featured a ton of the beautifulCl de Peau products, but our favorite was the”Le Maquillage Couleur” collection. The collection includes lip luminizers, a luminizing face enhancer and an eye color quad. Beautifully packaged (as always) and inspired by the amazingCreative Director Lucia Pieroni, you won’t be able to get you hands on these puppies until March!

And while theLip Luminizers were obviously our favorites, the whole event was a decadent affair! A macaroon tower, champagne,Cl de Peau products next to the bathroom sink … a girl can ask for nothing more.