Surprise: Amanda Seyfried Has Bangs!

In today’s barrage of terrible news about celebrities, we hit pause on all that to bring you this update: Amanda Seyfried has bangs now, y’all!

Thing is, we’re not entirely sure what’s happening with them. When we say bangs, we kind of mean … long, wispy curtains on either side of her face. It sort of feels like she went to her hairstylist and asked for bangs, but was advised that she’d do best to try them out in stages, so her stylist cut these for now, to give her a chance to give them a spin. Hasn’t that happened to the best of us at hair salons?

Let’s have a look at them from all angles:

To be clear, Seyfried would look lovely even with a squirrel perched atop her head, but these bangs are a bit perplexing. They seem a little tentative—we’re just not entirely convinced by them.

After a couple of years’ hiatus, bangs have definitely hit the cool-girl scene again with a vengeance of late, and we’re expecting to see other celebs go the way of Jessica Biel, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and other celebs, and have bangs cut this fall.

For some reason, fall just seems like the right time to get bangs. Makes sense: Summer’s heat has finally abated, and it no longer sounds insane to lock soon-to-be-sweaty strands of hair all over your forehead on purpose. Looking forward to seeing who else falls for bangs in the near future; maybe a bang refresh for former bang-enthusiast Kourtney Kardashian? Only time will tell.