Did Amanda Bynes Go To Nicki Minaj’s Wig Stylist?

Amanda Bynes, you sly, sly dog. It’s no secret that the child star gone rogue has been experimenting to the max in the hair department these days. Before now, she’s been testing out every style she can think of from a half-shaved head to a boisterous blonde wig. Today, as she heads to court facing charges of reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence, and criminal possession of marijuana, she’s trying out an entirely new style: The Nicki Minaj.

In May, Bynes tweeted, “I need Nicki Minaj’s wig person stat! :P.” If this shot of Nicki (right) from a party back in 2010 is any evidence, it seems that if Amanda didn’t go see Minaj’s famed wig master Terrence Davidson, she sure found someone else who could do a pretty close replication of the teal wig with bangs. No word yet on whether this was the work of Terrence or another wig stylist, but one thing is for sure: We know what Amanda’s been Pinning on her “Hair Inspiration” board.

Image Left via Neilson Barnard, Getty Images; Image Right via John Parra, WireImage

