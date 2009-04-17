Amala Hits Barneys

This morning, WWD reported that Amala — an offshoot of Primavera, the German producer of holistic lifestyle products — will enter the US luxury beauty market at the end of this month with product launches at Barneys stores across the country.

Designed to build “green” luxury beauty products that are as effective as, or even more effective than, chemically engineered products designed for the same purpose, Amala, whose name comes from a Sanskrit word meaning “most pure,” uses organically farmed ingredients, sources its ingredients via fair-trade agreements with farmers, and has won certification from Ecocert.

The line, which will debut with 61 units, is comprised of three face care lines and one body care line. The face care lines, Rejuvenating, Hydrating, and Purifying, are based on Peruvian cocoa beans, Egyptian jasmine, and Indian blue lotus, respectively. The body care line, on the other hand, is built around Turkish myrtle. And, since all the products are 100 percent natural and, therefore, are packaged without the use of preservatives, products come in airless pumps and aluminum-lined tubes, which, along with a blend of essential oils, keep everything fresh for up to two years.

Guys, don’t feel left out. A men’s line is expected to launch in the U.S. within the next two years.

Amala Skincare, $30 to $316, at amalabeauty.com