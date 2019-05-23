We’re Screaming Over Alyssa Edwards’ Eyeshadow Palette

Most of the makeup trends we love come from drag culture, not the YouTube community as some might think. Block eyebrows, cut creases and heavy contouring and highlighting were made famous by drag queens. One of the best is Alyssa Edwards of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame, who just collaborated with Anastasia Beverly Hills on an eyeshadow palette that’s not to be missed.

“Makeup has empowered me since I was a little boy, and this collaboration has given me the opportunity to share that with the world,” Edwards, who goes by Justin Dewayne Lee Johnson when not in drag, told Elle.com. “Creating this palette has been a two-year journey that has pushed me to stare in the mirror and ask myself: ‘Who is Alyssa Edwards and what is my purpose?’ What we’ve created is a true assessment of who I am and what I believe in.”

The palette features 11 ultra-pigmented bold and bright colors and three metallic hues. Though they look amazing on Edwards (above), these shades are totally wearable even if you’re going for a look a bit less drag. The shades names are all Edwards, though. My favorites are Back Rolls, a matte chocolate brown named after a hilarious Edwards meme, B.B.D.C., for Beyond Belief Dance Company, Edwards’ dance school, and H.O.E (House of Edwards), a matte neutral brown.

Alyssa Edwards isn’t the only drag icon launching an eyeshadow palette. Aquaria teamed up with NYX Professional Makeup on a 10-shade palette with matte, metallic and shimmer finishes. Aquaria says it’s “inspired by the city, nightlife, and the future.”

The NYX palette is available May 30 on the brand’s website for $25. Anastasia Beverly Hills x Alyssa Edwards launches May 29 on the ABH website for $45, and in Sephora stores June 6.

