Alyson Hannigan Spills Her Wisdom in ‘Good Girlfriend Guide’

Alyson Hannigan, star of How I Met Your Mother and new mother herself, has teamed up with Head & Shoulders to launch the Good Girlfriend Guide, a fun book aimed to help you with every strange male behavior, dating mistake and beauty and style faux pas by letting women share their advice with each other.

Hannigan spoke with People.com about the guide and said, “It’s a great manual of great advice that girlfriends give each other. It’s nice to know you’re not alone in your boat.” She went on to add that one of the tips that she wants to share is that as a new mom, you have to spend less time on yourself, which may mean choosing between doing your makeup or your hair. Hannigan advises to choose your hair, saying, “If you have great hair, you can wear sweatpants and still look chic.”

She also noted that although she may be able to dish out the advice, she has also had plenty of misshaps as well. “I’ve had terrible faux pas of wearing a dress backward, which was supposed to look trendy, but it just did not work,” said Hannigan. She’s encouraging women to share their stories and their advice online on Head & Shoulders for Women Facebook fan page – you’ll also have a chance to get that advice published in the guide, and win a VIP trip to Los Angeles!