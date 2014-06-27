New Commercial Wants to Bust the “Like a Girl” Stereotype Wide Open

Insults like “run like a girl” and “throw like a girl” are so ingrained in our lexicon, you might not actually notice how harmful they can be when they are tossed out, particularly to young girls.

Well, Always (yes, the maxi-pad company), is looking to break the “like a girl” stereotype with a pretty awesome new campaign. The company partnered with documentary filmmaker Lauren Greenfield (the woman behind the jaw-dropping 2012 documentary, “The Queen of Versailles”) to show how people of all ages interpret the phrase “Like a Girl.”

MORE: This Hilarious Period Commercial is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

To no one’s surprise, some of the results are a little disheartening—a 20-year-old marathoner flailed her legs and worried about her hair when asked to “run like a girl”—but then you get to the younger girls around the 0:45 mark, and that’s when you start to reconsider everything you know about gender stereotypes.

“In my work as a documentarian, I have witnessed the confidence crisis among girls and the negative impact of stereotypes first-hand,” Greenfield, said in a press release about the project. “When the words ‘like a girl’ are used to mean something bad, it is profoundly disempowering.”

In conjunction with the new campaign, Always also conducted a survey surrounding the phrase “like a girl,” and found that 89% of the women respondents aged 16-24 agree that words can be harmful—especially to girls—and only 19% of girls have a positive association toward the phrase.

Clearly, people are ready for a change, and props to Always for trying to put a positive spin on “Like a Girl.” (As one woman says in the video, “I wake up in the morning ‘like a girl’ because I am a girl. And that’s not something I should be ashamed of.”) The campaign is already a huge hit on Always’ Facebook page, with commenters posting reactions like: “I can’t explain how much I love to see big companies taking advantage of their platform. I still remember my confidence and self-worth dramatically plummeting at a certain age … What if girls could physically grow up without their self-worth descending into abyss?”

The commercial also follows on the heels of other women-directed campaigns like Hello Flo’s hilarious (and amazing!) period commercials. Keep ’em coming, people!

Take a look at the video below, and learn to be proud to do anything like a girl.