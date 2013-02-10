Altuzarra Haunts With Spooky Makeup and Rocker Hair at NYFW

Backstage at Altuzarra was abuzz with activity as models raced from hair to makeup to nails in anticipation of one of Fashion Week’s hottest shows. The overall look was very lived-in and achievable, with hair and makeup that was reminiscent of a wealthy woman who’s taken a jaunt to Paris to shop, party and just let it go for a while.

Paul Hanlon for OSiS described the hair look as very street inspired and reminiscent of rocker cool icons such as Patti Smith and Kate Moss. “The hair is languid and skinny with a bit of texture to it. The leave-in texture was prepped with BC Hairtherapy Moisture Kick Leave-In Spray Conditioner and OSiS Grip Extreme Hold Mousse for all over textures, and roots were treated with OSiS Buff Light Styling Cream. Hanlon then tousle dried the hair with a hair dryer for more disheveled texture. Finally, he pulled and stretched it downward for a less polished, thinner look.

OSiS Magic Anti-Frizz Shine Serum was worked through the hair section by section, wiping through the roots for a natural, lazy shine and the look was finished with OSiS Elastic Flexible Hold Hairspray, adding a touch of oil to the ends if dry.

Makeup artist Tom Pecheux for MAC Cosmetics created spooky eye makeup for the Altuzarra woman this season, a look embodying a woman whose makeup could either be for the night coming ahead or left over after the night she’s just getting home from. Skin was prepped with Mineralize Moisture Foundation, then dusted with Prep + Prime Transparent Finishing Powder. PRO Conceal + Correct Palette was used where necessary.

The haunting eyes were created by applying the Oil Slick Black hue from the forthcoming Fall ’13 Forecast Eye Palette all over the upper eye and the lower lash line applied with a brush and blending with the fingers, so it looks like it’s running down. The upper lid is topped with Love Lure, a metallic raspberry hue. Lips are created by tapping Camel Coat Paint Pot into the lips. All eye and lip makeup items are coming soon from MAC.