Eye Gloss Could Be Your New Shadow Blending Tool, As Seen At Altuzarra

Backstage at Altuzarra, purple gloss was a finishing touch – not on a lip look like you might expect, but it served as an eyeshadow topper and was used to create a three-toned eye makeup look that was absolutely stunning. Still wondering how to utilize eye gloss in your regular beauty routine? Well, this backstage beauty creation will be key.

In order to create a soft and natural, yet still “alive” and glossy look, pro makeup artist and NYFW regular Tom Pecheux for MAC Cosmetics applied a grey cream-based shadow from the inner corners of the eye to the middle of the lid. Next, he took a brown hue and applied that to the other half of the lid. Once both colors were set on the eye, he added an extremely light purple gloss to the middle of the lid, blending and connecting the two colors together while simultaneously creating a third hue.

He explained that this served as a “connection” between the two shadows, and also made the hues appear darker than they were before. While a clear gloss can be used to achieve the “wet” look, he explained that the light purple gloss used backstage is what really helped create the multi-tonal look.

We’ve seen glossy lids backstage during NYFW before (it’s notoriously a summer look), but this takes the finish to an entire new level, acting as a product that helps you blend or connect shadows together—and honestly, anything that makes blending easier is something we’re interested in.

As for the makeup look backstage at Altuzarra? The eyes took home the prize, as the rest of the look was kept minimal with a bit of concealer, no mascara, and a grey-hued lip.

