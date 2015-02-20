5 Ways To Use Eyeshadow Primer Besides On Your Eyes

Eyeshadow primer, how we love you. Not only does it make your eyeshadow go on smooth and vibrant, it also helps it last all day and prevents it from ruining your look by pooling into the creases of your eyes (Gross!). It’s safe to say that it’s probably the greatest makeup invention of all time. Why? Because eyeshadow primer doesn’t have to be used just on your eyes. It’s actually a multipurpose product that can work wonders when used on other parts of the face. Wanna learn how? Just keep reading.

1. Under the eyes.

When used underneath the eyes, eyeshadow primer can serve two purposes: it can help prevent your concealer from creasing and make it last longer. Since the technology behind eye primers prevents your eyeshadows from creasing, the same principle applies to the skin underneath your eyes, as well. And since it also allows shadows to stick better, concealer will grab on easier and stay on longer.

2. On your brows.

Ever look at yourself at the end of the day and notice that your brow powder has gone patchy or smudged off completely in certain areas? Not to fear. Eyeshadow primer will fix that. Take a small amount (less is more in the case of eye primer) and swipe it through your brows. Let it dry, then apply the brow product of your choice. Boom, perfect looking brows all day.

3. Over pimples.

As if pimples weren’t bad enough, concealer and foundation just never seem to want to stay put on top of them throughout the day. Dabbing a bit of eye primer on top of the problem area before foundation and concealer and then setting with powder to lock it all in will ensure that those spots are hidden until you take your makeup off.

4. On the fine lines around your mouth.

As your skin matures, it’s inevitable that fine smile lines will begin to crop up. When you wear foundation, product tends to settle into these areas throughout the day due to oil production and facial movement. Patting a bit of eye primer over these lines before applying foundation will help prevent this from happening.

5. On your lips.

By now, there’s a primer for everything, including the lips. But in a pinch, an eye primer will suffice to do the same thing! Make sure your lips are well moisturized and sweep on a tiny bit of eye primer before applying lip liner and lipstick to help prevent the color from bleeding or smudging and to help prolong its wear.

