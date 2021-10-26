This Brand New Skin-Plumping Vitamin C Cream Is Made Completely From Wild Ingredients & It’s Already Selling Out

Let’s face it: Skincare trends come and go faster than ‘Bachelorette’ engagements, so when certain types of products stick around for longer than the usual shelf life, it usually means they’re actually affective for a wide variety of consumers who have differing skin concerns. This is the case for vitamin C-focused serums and creams, which have been hot on the market, well, since they’ve arrived. But, not all of these products are created equally. Some have a sticky after-feel, some smell funky, and others are just plain bad. However, one fascinating newbie to the field has caught shoppers’ attention rather quickly.

It’s Alpyn Beauty’s Triple Vitamin C Bounce Cream—and it is not your mother’s typical topical moisturizer.

Instead of relying on different chemicals or added agents to relieve skin of dryness, Alpyn Beauty’s cream relies on nature. It’s entirely wildcrafted, which means all of the ingredients are picked in nature in a way that allows for the plants from which they come to continue growing. It’s a renewable and eco-friendly process that is almost entirely unique to this beauty brand. While it launched not even a month ago, it’s already sold out once on the brand’s website. But fear not: It’s still in stock at Sephora and Credo Beauty.

Made entirely with ingredients found in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this nourishing cream uses a whopping three forms of vitamin C (with an added boost from chokecherries and aloe) to smooth out skin tone and texture. This blend of powerhouse ingredients forms one ultra-hydrating product that shoppers of all skin types love for bringing back bounciness and glow.

“It has really brought my skin to life,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “My skin feels so much more hydrated and thanks to the vitamin C, looks a lot brighter.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.