This Brand New Skin-Plumping Vitamin C Cream Is Made Completely From Wild Ingredients & It’s Already Selling Out

Let’s face it: Skincare trends come and go faster than ‘Bachelorette’ engagements, so when certain types of products stick around for longer than the usual shelf life, it usually means they’re actually affective for a wide variety of consumers who have differing skin concerns. This is the case for vitamin C-focused serums and creams, which have been hot on the market, well, since they’ve arrived. But, not all of these products are created equally. Some have a sticky after-feel, some smell funky, and others are just plain bad. However, one fascinating newbie to the field has caught shoppers’ attention rather quickly.
It’s Alpyn Beauty’s Triple Vitamin C Bounce Cream—and it is not your mother’s typical topical moisturizer.
Instead of relying on different chemicals or added agents to relieve skin of dryness, Alpyn Beauty’s cream relies on nature. It’s entirely wildcrafted, which means all of the ingredients are picked in nature in a way that allows for the plants from which they come to continue growing. It’s a renewable and eco-friendly process that is almost entirely unique to this beauty brand. While it launched not even a month ago, it’s already sold out once on the brand’s website. But fear not: It’s still in stock at Sephora and Credo Beauty.
Made entirely with ingredients found in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this nourishing cream uses a whopping three forms of vitamin C (with an added boost from chokecherries and aloe) to smooth out skin tone and texture. This blend of powerhouse ingredients forms one ultra-hydrating product that shoppers of all skin types love for bringing back bounciness and glow.
“It has really brought my skin to life,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “My skin feels so much more hydrated and thanks to the vitamin C, looks a lot brighter.”
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
Obviously, the beauty behind this bounce cream is its ingredients. According to the brand’s founder, Kendra Kolb Butler, the parched plants from which the ingredients are derived are crucial to providing the skin moisture that sticks around all day long.
“Parched plants heal dry skin because they’ve figured out how to hold and retain moisture themselves over dry periods of time,” she told StyleCaster. “Thus, this product performs exceptionally well on dry and dehydrated skin.
“The texture is like a cream gel,” she said. “Apply it at morning and at night. You’ll feel soft skin and hydration hours later.”
The jelly-like formula sinks deep into skin to provide nourishing and enriching treatment for even the driest areas. That’s why so many reviewers say it’s an essential winter skincare routines. Not to mention all of the other added benefits that this cream has, including its ability to fade hyperpigmentation and decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
“It quickly and efficiently absorbs into the skin & leaves a non-greasy finish,” wrote one reviewer. “It does not irritate my sensitive skin, nourishes and plumps my skin throughout the day.”
If you need us, we’ll be foraging the closest forest to us for our next fav skincare product. Think we need to bring a shovel?