This TikTok-Viral Lip-Plumping Mask Sold Out at Sephora — Here’s Where to Find It

Lip masks — more moisturizing versions of lip balm — are nothing new. Korean skincare brands have been creating them for years. But once in a while a new lip mask comes along and shocks us all at how truly great it is. And it quickly sells out. That’s what happened with Alpyn Beauty’s Willow & Sweet Agave Plumping Lip Mask. TikTokers have been posting about the soft, smooth, cushiony balm for weeks now and Sephora can’t keep it in stock.

Luckily, we found the plumping lip mask at Credo, which makes sense considering Alpyn Beauty’s clean and sustainable philosophy. The brand consciously harvests its “PlantGenius Fresh Mountain Actives” from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where alpine botanicals grow. Alpyn Beauty is also a certified plastic-neutral brand (meaning every product purchased contributes to ocean cleanup to offset its plastic footprint), as well as a member of 1% for the Planet, donating its proceeds to national park restoration.

That’s one major way the Willow & Sweet Agave Plumping Lip Mask stands out. The other is the ingredients.

The vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free formula contains sweet blue agave leaf for hydration, hyaluronic acid to plump lips and lock in moisture and willow bark to exfoliate and soften. “My dry, haggard, middle-aged, deflating lips are instantly getting plumped up,” TikToker Sarah Urbanwit says about the formula. She likes to leave it on overnight and says it leaves her lips “moist and covered.”

TikToker Jocelyn Martinez agrees. “This is amazing, especially if you have dry lips,” she says, noting it can be used as a “repair mask” at night. And TikTokers aren’t the only ones loving the lip mask. STYLECASTER Editor-in-Chief Alana Peden says it works even on the dryest lips.

“After months of winter, I reluctantly accepted that my lips were permanently chapped and therefore, not plumpable,” she says. “Most lip volumizers rely on irritating ingredients that actually dry out your lips over time. Many a getting ready hour, I have tried a plumping gloss only to be peeling dead skin flakes away from my mouth at the actual event.”

“The beauty of the Alpyn lip mask is that you can put it on your imperfect, dry, flaky lips and they become soft and voluminous in one fell swoop, and stay that way,” she continues. “Plus, the formula feels soft and cushiony, not sticky.”

Now, hurry and grab it before it sells out at Credo, too. We will, of course, be keeping an eye on Sephora.