This $18 Body Cream Improves Crepey Texture & ‘Markedly Diminishes’ Dark Spots, Per Mature Reviewers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Having a strict body care regimen in place is incredibly important for preventing crepiness or sagging on your skin. That said, if you are already experiencing age-related issues anywhere from your hands to your under-arms, it’s never too late to incorporate a damage-reversing body cream into your daily life. Just take it from mature shoppers that swear by the Alpha Skincare Renewal Body Lotion .

“I am an active 71 year old woman from Kansas and after years of sun exposure and dry winters, I thought that my days of wearing skirts, shorts and sleeveless tops were over. My legs looked like a spotted crepey lattice work of dry skin and nothing I tried helped,” wrote one person. “For me, this lotion brought about amazing results. Within a few days after using it, my legs had improved at least 70 percent and after using it for 3 months, the spots have also markedly diminished.”

The paraben- and fragrance-free lotion not only greatly increases your skin’s hydration levels—one shopper claims it leaves their skin “feeling like silk from head to toe”—but also eliminates the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Its exfoliating properties remove dead skin cells, paving the way for newer, younger-looking skin to come through. Plus, with this turnover, your complexion will appear brighter and more rejuvenated thanks to a potent yet gentle amount of glycolic alpha hydroxy acid, alongside other vitamins and nutrients that balance out skin concerns.

Even more of the over 7,000 five-star reviewers say the lotion is “absolutely perfect for aging skin” and is “worth every penny.” Others rave about how it’s an ideal solution for severe dry skin, and even helps with KP bumps, acne bumps and darkness around the elbows.

“I’ve been using this lotion for several years. It has a thick, rich essence that penetrates the skin and works perfectly to improve the texture and firmness especially on upper arms and thighs. It isn’t the easiest to use, but I purchased a pump and it became my go to for my after shower body lotion. Once you use this you will not go back to the thinner, over the counter body lotions that either sit on top of your skin or just disappear and do nothing. Give it a try, it will not disappoint—you will see a difference in just a few days,” raved another shopper.

Grab your own Alpha Skincare Renewal Body Lotion for $18 on Amazon.