This Exfoliating Soft Peel Went Viral on TikTok—Here’s Where To Buy It Before It Sells Out

Dull, dry skin got you down? Winter may be a time to get cozy, hang out with friends or family—but it’s definitely got our skincare in a rut. It’s important to do the big three: cleanse properly, exfoliate well, and hydrate as much as possible.

A gentle peel is key when doing so—you don’t want to irritate or inflame the skin so skip anything that may be a cause for concern.

A great recommendation I’ve found (because everything I own is through TikTok these days) is the Exfoliating Soft Peel from Aloisia Beauty. Reviewers on the app are reporting the brightest skin of their lives. Read more about why they love it below.

Aloisia Beauty Exfoliating Soft Peel

The Aloisia Beauty Exfoliating Soft Peel is a gel peel that does it all. First, it gets rids of dead skin cells, then it smoothes texture all while clearing pores and brightening. Say hello to the most glowing skin of your all time.

Wondering the best time to use and how often you should apply the peel? Use the product 1 to 3 times per week as the exfoliating step in your routine. It’s best for sensitive skin and/or combination skin.

This three-step product does so many things well: exfoliation, moisturizing, and spot reduction. Papaya Fruit enzymes and plant-based work in combination to buff away any impurities while ultra-hydrating sodium hyaluronate increases moisture retention and elasticity. Moisture and plumping for days!

In their independent study, Aloisia Beauty found that the Glow Exfoliating Soft Peel “met or exceeded their expectations for an exfoliator.” On top of this, 96% reported increased hydration, reduction of dryness, smoother complexion and brighter skin.”

Users report baby soft skin, acne reduction, and glowing skin. One reviewer even found it helped her mother reduce dullness and get brighter skin, saying “I had to get two this product is amazing I can’t live without it. its does what it says my mom and I use this at least twice a week. Order it, you won’t be disappointed. My face feels amazing. My mom is 80 and it has helped her skin get all the dullness and dead skin off.”

Visit Aloisia Beauty right now to get the Glow Exfoliating Soft Peel today.