Why You Should Be Drinking Aloe Vera Water

The ever-so-trendy coconut water has some new competition in town. Just like the fruit can be used both internally and topically, aloe vera (long known for its soothing properties this time of year) is now making its way to the kitchen in the form of water. When ingested, the ingredient reaps even more benefits, such as improved digestion, flushing out toxins, and reducing inflammation. Best of all, it can even improve your complexion.

“In addition to the hydrating effect and nutrients good for the body and skin, aloe also contains two natural hormones, Auxin and Gibberellins, which provide anti-inflammatory and healing benefits,” says founder of Sublime Beauty, Kathy Heshelow. “Gibberellins have been shown to stimulate the growth of new cells—enhancing the fibroblasts that make collagen.”

The influx of cleansing has proven effective for clearing skin issues. After a cheat weekend, we are well aware of the effects sugar and alcohol has on our skin. The cleaner the body, the cleaner the skin. “I recommend simplifying the process of releasing toxins by drinking aloe vera water,” says certified aromatherapist and owner of skincare one Théo Pure Skin Collection, Gina Kamburowski. “[It] absorbs toxins from the gastrointestinal tract, discarding them from your body.” For a simple cleanse without the smoothies, stick to whole foods and add a serving of aloe vera water.

With its sudden popularity, the water is available in most grocery stores and pharmacies around the country. Heshelow takes AloeCure, a 100% organic version. Dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman even recommends ingesting the gel. “You can drink one ounce of the gel mixed in 8 ounces of water daily.”

Our one warning: many aloe vera juice drinks pack up to four teaspoons of sugar. The water may reap the benefits, but don’t overindulge.

Read more: The 5 Best Summer Foods to Detox and Lose Weight