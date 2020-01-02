StyleCaster
14 Naturalista-Approved Aloe Vera Products for Retaining Moisture

14 Naturalista-Approved Aloe Vera Products for Retaining Moisture

14 Naturalista-Approved Aloe Vera Products for Retaining Moisture
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

The list of effective natural hair ingredients isn’t short. Between YouTuber reviews, carefully curated sites like Naturally Curly and those tried-and-true brands everyone seems to love, we’re basically never done learning about what’s new and next. If we’re not doing that, we’re hopping on the bandwagon of an oldie, but goodie. In my case, aloe vera products for natural hair are a current obsession, even though its benefits are hardly novel.

Like castor oil, squalane, shea butter and plenty of others, the aloe vera plant is a multitasking dream that goes beyond curing sunburns. Whether you’re using it on your skin, scalp or strands, the crux of its benefits is anti-inflammatory. In other words, the gelwhere most of the plant’s nutrients liveis filled with polyphenols, also known as antioxidants that inhibit bacterial growth and accelerate healing processes. In the case of our hair specifically, aloe vera also does a great job of adding and locking in moisture, as well as boosting shine and softening curls.

Beyond the dozens of vitamins and nutrients that can boost the benefits of your wash day routine (and promote growth), aloe vera also contains enzymes that can repair cells on the skin and scalp. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that brands catering to textured hair are making use of this ingredient. Aloe vera can be found in everything from shampoo to leave-ins to curl definers, including some of these top-rated faves.

aloe vera products african pride 14 Naturalista Approved Aloe Vera Products for Retaining Moisture

African Pride.

Before you go H.A.M. with the shampoo and condition, detangle and soften your strands with this pre-shampoo treatment, enriched with aloe vera and coconut water.

African Pride Aloe & Coconut Water… $7.75
buy it

 

aloe vera products alikay naturals 14 Naturalista Approved Aloe Vera Products for Retaining Moisture

Alikay Naturals.

If you want a semi-tough hold without crunchy flakes, grab a dollop of this styling gel, made with aloe vera, berries and essential oils.

Alikay Naturals Aloe Berry Gel $11.25
buy it
aloe vera products avon chi 14 Naturalista Approved Aloe Vera Products for Retaining Moisture

Avon.

Avon partnered with CHI for a line of hair essentials, including this reparative shampoo, gentle enough for daily use and enriched with aloe vera, pomegranate and more.

Avon Chi Essentials Replenishing Shampoo $15
buy it
aloe vera products design essentials 14 Naturalista Approved Aloe Vera Products for Retaining Moisture

Design Essentials.

The aloe in this soothing scalp oil will save you from hours of itching when you’re wearing a protective style.

Design Essentials Anti-itch & Tension… $8.99
buy it
aloe vera products earthy hair essentials 14 Naturalista Approved Aloe Vera Products for Retaining Moisture

Earthy Hair Essentials.

Formulated specifically for chemically-treated hair, this ultra-rich hair mask is rich in aloe vera and amino acids to repair damage and replenish moisture.

Every Strand Keratin Hair Masque $11.63
buy it
aloe vera products herbal essences 14 Naturalista Approved Aloe Vera Products for Retaining Moisture

Herbal Essences.

Herbal Essences’ new curl definer is chock full of delicious botanical ingredients (including aloe) to boost shine and better define limp curls.

Herbal Essences Mango & Aloe Curl… $5.99
buy it
aloe vera products maui moisture 14 Naturalista Approved Aloe Vera Products for Retaining Moisture

Maui Moisture.

Aloe vera, shea butter, macadamia oil and more help make up this super rich cleanser for dry hair in desperate need of moisture.

Maui Moisture Shea Butter Shampoo $8.99
buy it
aloe vera products mielle organics 14 Naturalista Approved Aloe Vera Products for Retaining Moisture

Mielle Organics.

No more crunchy edges! This longstanding favorite gives a soft, yet still defined hold while also feeding your most delicate hairs a slew of nutrients including aloe vera.

Mielle Organics Honey & Ginger Edge… $12.99
buy it
aloe vera products mizani 14 Naturalista Approved Aloe Vera Products for Retaining Moisture

Mizani.

Suitable for all curl types, this soothing leave-in lotion utilizes aloe vera avocado oil, eucalyptus and more to heal irritated scalps, especially those under protective styles.

Mizani Calming Scalp Lotion $20
buy it
aloe vera products palmers 14 Naturalista Approved Aloe Vera Products for Retaining Moisture

Palmers.

The aloe vera and flax seeds in this drugstore classic coat the curls to hold moisture in each strand and extend styles throughout the day.

Palmer's Flax Seed Hair Gel $6.29
buy it
aloe vera products rizo curls 14 Naturalista Approved Aloe Vera Products for Retaining Moisture

Rizos Curls.

The key ingredients in this curl definer are aloe vera, coconut oil and shea butter; three all-star ingredients for conditioning, locking in moisture and preventing breakage.

Rizos Curls Curl Defining Cream $21.99
buy it
aloe vera products taliah waajid 14 Naturalista Approved Aloe Vera Products for Retaining Moisture

Taliah Waajid.

While the aloe vera works on repairing and moisturizing your scalp and strands, the green apple nutrients handle strengthening your hair so it can withstand future styles.

Taliah Waajid Green Apple & Aloe Leave… $13.52
buy it
aloe vera products tropic isle living 14 Naturalista Approved Aloe Vera Products for Retaining Moisture

Tropic Isle Living.

It really gets no better than this combo that promotes healthy hair growth (JBC) and moisture retention (aloe vera).

Tropic Isle Living Jamaican Black… $8.99
buy it
aloe vera products uncle funkys daughter 14 Naturalista Approved Aloe Vera Products for Retaining Moisture

Uncle Funky’s Daughter.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a textured hair gel better than this aloe-infused one, best-suited for wash-and-go styles.

Uncle Funky's Daughter Curly Magic $15.99
buy it

