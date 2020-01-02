14 Naturalista-Approved Aloe Vera Products for Retaining Moisture

Scroll To See More Images

The list of effective natural hair ingredients isn’t short. Between YouTuber reviews, carefully curated sites like Naturally Curly and those tried-and-true brands everyone seems to love, we’re basically never done learning about what’s new and next. If we’re not doing that, we’re hopping on the bandwagon of an oldie, but goodie. In my case, aloe vera products for natural hair are a current obsession, even though its benefits are hardly novel.

Like castor oil, squalane, shea butter and plenty of others, the aloe vera plant is a multitasking dream that goes beyond curing sunburns. Whether you’re using it on your skin, scalp or strands, the crux of its benefits is anti-inflammatory. In other words, the gel—where most of the plant’s nutrients live—is filled with polyphenols, also known as antioxidants that inhibit bacterial growth and accelerate healing processes. In the case of our hair specifically, aloe vera also does a great job of adding and locking in moisture, as well as boosting shine and softening curls.

Beyond the dozens of vitamins and nutrients that can boost the benefits of your wash day routine (and promote growth), aloe vera also contains enzymes that can repair cells on the skin and scalp. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that brands catering to textured hair are making use of this ingredient. Aloe vera can be found in everything from shampoo to leave-ins to curl definers, including some of these top-rated faves.

Before you go H.A.M. with the shampoo and condition, detangle and soften your strands with this pre-shampoo treatment, enriched with aloe vera and coconut water.

If you want a semi-tough hold without crunchy flakes, grab a dollop of this styling gel, made with aloe vera, berries and essential oils.

Avon partnered with CHI for a line of hair essentials, including this reparative shampoo, gentle enough for daily use and enriched with aloe vera, pomegranate and more.

The aloe in this soothing scalp oil will save you from hours of itching when you’re wearing a protective style.

Formulated specifically for chemically-treated hair, this ultra-rich hair mask is rich in aloe vera and amino acids to repair damage and replenish moisture.

Herbal Essences’ new curl definer is chock full of delicious botanical ingredients (including aloe) to boost shine and better define limp curls.

Aloe vera, shea butter, macadamia oil and more help make up this super rich cleanser for dry hair in desperate need of moisture.

No more crunchy edges! This longstanding favorite gives a soft, yet still defined hold while also feeding your most delicate hairs a slew of nutrients including aloe vera.

Suitable for all curl types, this soothing leave-in lotion utilizes aloe vera avocado oil, eucalyptus and more to heal irritated scalps, especially those under protective styles.

The aloe vera and flax seeds in this drugstore classic coat the curls to hold moisture in each strand and extend styles throughout the day.

The key ingredients in this curl definer are aloe vera, coconut oil and shea butter; three all-star ingredients for conditioning, locking in moisture and preventing breakage.

While the aloe vera works on repairing and moisturizing your scalp and strands, the green apple nutrients handle strengthening your hair so it can withstand future styles.

It really gets no better than this combo that promotes healthy hair growth (JBC) and moisture retention (aloe vera).

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a textured hair gel better than this aloe-infused one, best-suited for wash-and-go styles.

