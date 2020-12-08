Alo Yoga’s First-Ever Skincare Is Here & It’s Better Than Expected

Alo Yoga fans, listen up: your skincare line is officially here and it was made for you. Alo Yoga skincare includes both face and body products to fit into your workout routine and everyday life. The first products, the Alo Glow System, launch today and echo the brand’s ayurvedic roots. Each skin and body product contains amla, a powerful antioxidant and vitamin C-rich superberry that’s said to hydrate, help reduce fine lines and protect the skin against environmental damage.

It’s obvious a lot of effort went into these California-made products, which are vegan, cruelty-free and also free from parabens, phthalates, gluten, mineral oil, artificial colors and dyes and synthetic fragrance.

“When we discovered the power of amla and that it has the highest potency of antioxidants and vitamin C, it inspired us to redefine the beauty industry by offering products that deliver beauty from within and we wanted to get it out as soon as possible,” Danny Harris, Alo Yoga co-founder and CEO, tells STYLECASTER. “This took us two years to develop and people need good, clean skincare and wellness now more than ever.”

If you’re stuck doing your yoga practice at home right now, these products will give your skin and body a boost. Plus, they make great gifts for other yogis in your life—or just those who want killer skin.

Enzyme Facial Cleanser

Start with this amla-rich cleaner that gently uses enzymes found in pineapple to resurface the skin, while argan and avocado oil provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory power.

Head-to-Toe Glow Oil

After getting out of the shower, apply this hydrating body oil—with aloe vera, turmeric and seabuckthorn—to your body and even the ends of your hair.

Luminizing Face Moisturizer

Hydrate and get a boost of skin-protecting antioxidants with alma, sweet almond, squalane and avocado oil.

Magnesium Reset Spray

Soothe a sore and stressed-out body with magnesium to help relieve muscle cramps, arnica for sore muscles and valerian to ease tension.

Mega-C Body Wash

This hydrating, fatty acid- and antioxidant-rich body wash contains amla, aloe vera, marula oil and avocado oil.

Radiance Serum

Brighten and boost skin’s dew factor with vitamin C-rich amla superberry, lactobacillus ferment and radish root.

Superfruit Moisturizing Body Lotion

Hydrate skin with a blend of amla, shea butter, meadowfoam seed oil and marula oil.