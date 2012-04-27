Olivia Palermo And Rochas Team Up For New Fragrance; Korea Brings Us Snail Cream

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into the weekend:

Want to smell like Olivia Palermo? She is the new face of Rochas’ new fragrance Les Cascades de Rochas and all we can say is that the campaign looks amazing. [Grazia]

Speaking of fragrances, cult skincare brand Kiehl’s is foraying further into the world of perfume with four new summer scents being released in July. [WWD]

Would you use snail slime on your face? Facial creams made from snail goo are the newest craze to come out of Korea for those looking to moisturize, protect and repair their skin. Strange but true. [Refinery29]

Jean and Jane Ford, founders of San Franciscan cosmetics brand Benefit, have brought us some of the most imaginative products in our collection. Now they’re bringing us a movie! [Style.com]

Despite the rest of us wanting to look just like her, apparently Olivia Wilde thinks her naturally sparse eyebrows make her look like “some evil Disney queen.” [People]