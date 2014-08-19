Welcome to the All-New Beauty High!

Greetings, readers! We’re extremely proud to introduce you to the brand new BeautyHigh.com, which features all the content you’ve grown to love over the past three years, but with a gorgeous new upgrade.

We’ve taken your feedback into account and we’ll continue to work on the content that matters most: fun and fearless new beauty ideas and of-the-moment trends you can try right now (and share with your friends!).

In the past three years, the world of beauty has changed a lot: pastel hair is the norm, ombré is the new highlight, and most importantly, the way we learn about beauty trends and the latest products has really expanded. That’s why we’ve optimized our site to make it more mobile-friendly and also more social-savvy. You’ll now find easy access to some of our favorite pins from Pinterest right on our homepage, as well as tons of opportunities to share our articles on any platform you can imagine—in case you feel the urge to spread your newfound beauty know-how with your friends. Plus, we’ve added a new Instagram module to the site, in order to give you a behind-the-scenes look at the latest products we’re testing and the fun editorial shoots we’re putting together. The site is just one of many ways that you can connect with Beauty High; Whether you’re following us on Facebook, Pinterest or Twitter, the bottom line is we want to be with you wherever you are!

So, what else is new? We’re especially thrilled to bring you a much bigger slideshow for a more immersive visual experience, more suggested stories at the bottom of every article so you’ll be able to find and discover new stories easily, a special section dedicated just to beauty lessons and tutorials, and much, much more.

The content’s the same—from hundreds of beauty tips and easy-to-copy runway trends to original, high-gloss editorials—but the package is a lot prettier and easier to navigate.

Welcome to the new and improved site, and enjoy!