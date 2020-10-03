The Easiest Way Ever to Get a FREE Alleyoop Makeup or Body Care Product

It sounds impossible but according to Politico, a whopping 53 percent of non-voters were women in the last presidential election. That might explain the mess we’re in right now. Beauty and body care brand Alleyoop wants to do something about that. Founder Leila Kashani is giving away a free Alleyoop product to those who pledge to vote. Yup, all you have to do is plan to participate on November 3 and make sure your voice is heard. It’s a privilege on it’s own but adding a free razor, eyeshadow stick, deoderant, 4-in-1 makeup pen, award-winning face brush and more is just icing on the cake.

Kashani released an article on Medium outlining her motivations behind the #WontBe53 campaign. “In an effort to get as many women thinking about, and ultimately prepared for, Election Day, we’re helping them confirm that they’re registered to vote—or register if they aren’t already—and giving away a free Alleyoop product to anyone who takes our pledge to vote in the 2020 election,” she wrote. The founder was inspired watching Sharon Chuter of Uoma challenge companies to #PullUpOrShutUp, which is already making a big difference in terms of diversity. “The excuse of staying silent because it isn’t our place doesn’t hold water anymore,” wrote Kashani.

Okay, I know you want to know about the freebie. Well, just go on the Alleyoop website and add in your information pledging to vote. Then, spread the word on your own social media accounts to get your friends to vote. You can also verify your registration status right there. If you have questions, such as how to find your polling place and how to vote in your state, that’s all available, too. Go ahead and check your email for a code for your free product up to $20.

Not sure what to get or want to grab a few things while you’re there? Below, shop some of my personal Alleyoop faves.

