I Officially Want All My Skincare In Stick Form Now, Thank You

There are a lot of habits we’ve needed to change this year. We’ve been washing our hands way more often (and for longer!) and doing our best not to touch our faces. The latter was a tough one for me as I’m quick to rub my eyes and rest my chin in my hands while working. Alleyoop’s new cleansing stick comes at the perfect time. The stick formula allows me just to swipe and rinse (if needed). It’s almost like hands-free skincare.

The brand has become popular for its best-selling travel razer and compactible, easy-to-apply makeup. It’s rolling out skincare at a time when we’re all at home taking care of our minds and bodies. Then, when we’re actually traveling again, the new cleanser will fit right into your makeup bag for legit skincare on the go. Just say on to makeup wipes!

Whether you’re staying over at a date’s place or on a road trip, it’s pretty impossible to pack skincare that will remove makeup, cleanse away dirt and oil and hydrate skin. This newbie does just that. And hint: more is coming.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Clean Slate All-in-one cleansing stick

The waterless cleanser lasts forever because you’re getting the highest concentration of product in just one swipe. It removes even waterproof makeup, as well as dirt and excess oils. The addition of spinach leaf extract even has anti-aging benefits. Plus, parsley extract helps de-puff and even decreases oil production and inflammation. That makes it great for all skin types.