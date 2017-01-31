All Woman Project Celebrates Real Diversity in Second Campaign

In an industry dominated by youth and thinness, every effort toward inclusivity in fashion and the larger society is noteworthy. But for models Charli Howard and Clémentine Desseaux, any ol’ movement wasn’t enough, so they created the All Woman Project back in September during New York Fashion Week. A powerful campaign that featured a diverse group of female models, the All Woman Project just launched its second installment carrying a message that all women need to hear.

“We started the All Woman Project to change the global perception of women’s beauty and to show that a woman can be gorgeous at any age, color and shape,” states Desseaux and Howard, who have both been outspoken on body image issues in the fashion industry. “Positive body image isn’t just about shape or size, and I hope this [campaign] shows women that no matter your age, race, or size, you are unique, beautiful, and deserve to be represented,” says Howard on her personal goal of the campaign.

The cast for the second All Woman Project, which is in partnership with Aerie, features top models in “straight” and “plus” industries as well as other inspiring women from around the world, including Desseaux, Howard, and model Iskra Lawrence. This campaign celebrates the cast’s natural and unretouched beauty and boldly embraces their curves, wrinkles, freckles and varied skin tones, championing diversity and female empowerment in a striking and unprecedented way.

The All Woman Project campaign, which was styled by Calvy Click, makeup by Alyssa Lorraine and produced by Les Mijotés, will be showcased at Aerie’s New York City Pop-Up in Soho this February. Can’t make it? Check out the full campaign below.