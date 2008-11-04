All Things Goth

Get me to Dragon Fly on a warm Los Angeles Sunday to listen to the Spazmatics (i.e., the best 80s cover band ever) and I will stay there all night. But truthfully, other than rare instances like that, I’m not exactly the biggest live music fan. Last night, The Suicide, the opening act for MGMT, reminded me as to why I opt out. As I stood there wondering how I found myself in this predicament, feeling the band’s pounding/screaming music in my throat, I couldn’t help but think about the goth trend that seems to be just about everywhere.

The Killers, HBO’s True Blood, not to mention the fall runways: Gareth Pugh, Alexander McQueen, Comme des Garcons, to name a few.

Enter Illamasqua, a unisex makeup line created to help express your darker side. I read about this line and thought, how timely. They have lip, face, and eye makeup all designed to help you go-go-goth. My personal favorite being their nail polishes. The description reads: Nails should always leave a mark. Made for pleasure, for pain, and for drama. Being StyleCaster’s resident drama queen, this spoke to me. The colors are all super saturated and ultra glossy, and are just the right about of goth for me.