All The Beauty Looks from Paris Couture Fashion Week That We’re Coveting Now

With Paris Couture Fashion Week coming to a close, we’ve done our share of lusting over the incredible fashion, but we have to say the beauty was just as impressive. From perfect hairstyles to makeup looks we’ll be trying at home, we’ve seen some stand-out beauty looks that we’re seriously coveting.
That’s the nice thing about beauty—not all of us can afford Chanel couture, but we can easily create beauty looks that are inspired by the over-the-top runway shows. Whether it’s the perfect combination of smoky eyes and a nude lip or a simple up-do and a pop of peach on the lips, these lust-worthy looks are something we’ll definitely be trying to recreate for months ahead.
Want to see all the incredible beauty looks from Paris Couture Fashion Week that we’re loving? Click through the slideshow above!
More From Beauty High:
Beauty Buzz: Dior Updates the Ponytail With Hair Jewelry
Beauty Brands That Have Our Backs
Paris Fashion Week Looks You Have to See
We have to say this perfect peachy-pink lip is a must-have shade to sport all spring.
Georges Hobeika, Photo: Imaxtree
Cara who? We're loving these incredibly bold brows that totally stole this show.
Armani Prive, Photo: Imaxtree
Forget a boring hair tie or headband and try something a bit more interesting like these chain links.
Dior, Photo: Imaxtree
How come whenever we curl our hair it never looks like this? Talk about perfect mermaid waves..
Elie Saab, Photo: Imaxtree
This beauty stole the show with her incredible dewy and glowing skin and soft, gentle hair style.
Jean Paul Gaultier, Photo: Imaxtree
If we could look this cool with gems and glitter in our hair everyday, we'd probably be rocking it right now.
On Aura Tout Vu, Photo: Imaxtree
How many pairs of false lashes do we need to have full, voluptuous lashes like this model?
Stephane Rolland, Photo: Imaxtree
Lately everyone and their mother has been into deep side-parts and after seeing this model's look, we're totally digging the trend, too.
Dice Kayek, Photo: Imaxtree
For an everyday look, this simple smoky eye and nude lip is at the top of our list.
Tony Ward, Photo: Imaxtree
A seriously simple flush of the cheek and some luminizer is the key to an incredible glowing face like this model's.
Valentino, Photo: Imaxtree
What could be better than the perfect pink pout? After seeing this model's luscious lips, we're not sure anything is better.
Schiaparelli, Photo: Imaxtree
It's time to revive the 70s and opt for some wispy, split bangs after seeing this beauty look.
Alexandre Vauthier, Photo: Imaxtree
We've never seen a more striking look than this model's with her perfect straight locks and ideal smoky eye.
Versace, Photo: Imaxtree