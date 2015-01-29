All The Beauty Looks from Paris Couture Fashion Week That We’re Coveting Now

With Paris Couture Fashion Week coming to a close, we’ve done our share of lusting over the incredible fashion, but we have to say the beauty was just as impressive. From perfect hairstyles to makeup looks we’ll be trying at home, we’ve seen some stand-out beauty looks that we’re seriously coveting.

That’s the nice thing about beauty—not all of us can afford Chanel couture, but we can easily create beauty looks that are inspired by the over-the-top runway shows. Whether it’s the perfect combination of smoky eyes and a nude lip or a simple up-do and a pop of peach on the lips, these lust-worthy looks are something we’ll definitely be trying to recreate for months ahead.

Want to see all the incredible beauty looks from Paris Couture Fashion Week that we’re loving? Click through the slideshow above!

