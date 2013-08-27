8 Tips for An All Natural Skin Care Routine

While we’re all about trying the latest face lotions, potions and the like, there’s something to be said about using products on your face that are a bit more Mother Nature-friendly (especially for those of us with super sensitive skin). With that in mind, we chatted with all natural skin care guru and aesthetician Carola May who has over 25 years of experience, as well as her own line of skin care, Dahliana. Carola shared eight easy ways to infuse a little bit of nature into your routine, below.

1. Age gracefully with antioxidants: Start your anti-aging routine in your mid-twenties and consider it “age prevention.” Use powerful topical antioxidants like Resveratrol and Coenzyme Q10 daily under makeup and or at nighttime.

2. Toss harsh products: Be sure to shy away from harsh ingredients such as toxic retinols and glycolic acids in your daily skin care routine. They tend to damage your skin, especially if your skin is exposed to the sun, and can irritate sensitive skin.

3. Wash your face: Always wash your face at nighttime to remove free radicals that your skin accumulates during the day from smog and dirt. Skin restores itself at night and it’s best not to absorb anything but healthy ingredients.

4. Stay away from parabens: Use skin care products that are natural and organic without parabens. These are the healthier choices for your body: It’s been clearly proven that products containing fillers and chemicals are irritating and can cause breakouts.

5. Eye cream is your BFF: The under eye area works hard—we blink a thousand times a day!—and our under eyes are fragile, requiring extra care with effective, quality products. Try a product with malic acid from apple juice. It’s a mild, very effective exfoliator that helps slough off the dead skin in the delicate eye area.

6. Read up on what you put on your face: Always educate yourself on ingredients in skin care versus following what you read or see from empty advertising promises. You’ll achieve great results with sound ingredients—not just a pretty jar.

7. Watch what you put inside your body, too: Drink plenty of filtered water and eat a healthy diet with loads of fresh fruits and veggies. Cut sugars and carbs for a glowing complexion.

8. Reset your skin with a balancing mask: This mask is calming, hydrating and exfoliating: Combine 1/2 a banana with 1/4 cup of oatmeal and 1 teaspoon of honey. Mix all of the ingredients, apply to the skin and lie down for 15 minutes. Remove with a washcloth and rinse face thoroughly with warm water. Oatmeal calms and moisturizes the skin, while the fruit acids in bananas help slough off dead skin and re-energize the complexion. (Bananas are also high in vitamins C, A, B6 and B12, plus they contain potassium and magnesium).

Image via Istock