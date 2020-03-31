All-Natural Maxi Pads That Won’t Disturb Your pH Balance

When it comes to menstrual care products, there’s no shortage of options to choose from. While organic and all-natural tampons (as well menstrual cups) have become popular and widely used in recent years, if you prefer wearing traditional pads during your period, there are plenty of non-toxic options to choose from as well. While tampons aren’t inserted (and therefore don’t pose a risk for developing Toxic Shock Syndrome) that certainly doesn’t mean that they don’t have irritating additives that can throw things off down there—especially for those who have sensitive skin.

Commercial pads often contain irritating additives including fragrance, as well as scary chemicals like pesticides and herbicides (yikes). The vulva can actually absorb these chemicals emanating from the cotton—even though they aren’t inside of you. Fortunately, organic pads and panty liners generally contain much less of these chemicals, and they also tend to be more breathable as well. If you’re ready to make the switch to organic maxi pads, see below for some of our favorite options.

1. Cora Ultra Thin Organic Cotton Period Pads

These ultra-thin and organic menstrual pads are designed for overnight use and feature wings that help them stay put and prevent leaks. They’re also formulated with dry-wicking technology to keep you feeling dry and prevent odors. The ultra-soft top sheet feels like cashmere, making the pads one of the most comfortable options on the market.

2. Rael 100% Organic Cotton Menstrual Regular Pads

Rael’s all-natural period pads are designed to regular flows with a medium-level absorbancy. These chlorine-free, fragrance-free and hypoallergenic sanitary napkins are designed with a pillowy-soft feel for comfortable wear and the extra secure wings help to defend against overflowing and stain-causing leaks.

3. Natracare Natural Ultra Pads with Wings

NatraCare’s all-natural 100 percent certified organic maxi pads are constructed without all the bad stuff; namely chlorine, perfume, plastic, and binders. They’re also an excellent eco-friendly choice, as they’re over 95 percent biodegradable and compostable.