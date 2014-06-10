All-in-One Makeup Palettes That Make Getting Ready Easy

Mornings spent searching for that eyeshadow or blush you misplaced are no more with all-in-one makeup palettes. Running late? Grab your compact palette, throw it in your bag and forget worrying that you missed an essential item. Considering many of our favorite beauty brands have a makeup palette full of your go to products, it’s likely you’ll be able to find exactly what you need — all in one place.
Touch up your morning to night looks with a palette, or just keep it in your purse to stay looking refreshed throughout the day. We found eight amazing all-in-one makeup palettes that will make getting ready (and staying primped) easier than ever.
This sweet array of eye shadows, blushes, and bronzer are compact enough for your smallest clutch.
What's Included: 11 matte and shimmer eye shadows, blush, bronzer, and an iPhone 5 case.
Too Faced Candy Bar Pop-Out Makeup Palette & Phone Case, $15, Sephora.com
This pop-of-pink lip and cheek set includes the essentials to touch up your look throughout the day.
What's Included: A tint, blush, lip gloss, highlighter, and a mirrored box.
Benefit Cosmetics Feelin' Dandy Lip & Cheek Kit, $28, Sephora.com
Create endless looks with this Sephora palette that has over 130 tints and shades for your eyes, lips and face.
What's Included: 72 eye shadows, 28 lip glosses, 7 blushes, 18 eyeliner cremes, 3 concealers, eye shadow primer, lip primer, 2 sponge tip applicators, an eye shadow brush, blush brush, and mirror.
Sephora Collection
Makeup Academy Blockbuster, $49.50, Sephora.com
You'll be looking your best from morning to night with this 40 color palette.
What's included: 28 eye shadows, 4 cream eyeliners, 3 blushes, 3 bronzers and 2 soft lights.
Smashbox The Master Class Palette II, $59, Sephora.com
This all inclusive palette has everything you need for a finished look. Use it every morning or throw it in your purse for a weekend getaway.
What's Included: 3 Color Choreography Eyeshadows, Mini Lash Mascara, True Hue Blush, Mini Hot Escapes Bronzer, Mini Lip Cream, 2 Brushes, and a portable pouch with mirror.
Buxom Passport Collection™ The Day Tripper Edition, $39, Sephora.com
Grab and go with e.l.f.'s complete makeup palette that includes over 46 colors.
What's Included: 32 eye shadows, 2 blushes, 6 lip colors, bronzer, highlighter, and 2 eyebrow creams.
e.l.f. Studio Makeup Clutch Palette, $15, eyeslipsface.com
Bold and beautiful looks are created with this Laura Mercier cheek and lip palette.
What's Inside: 4 eye shadows, 2 blushes.
Laura Mercier
Enlightenment Eye & Cheek Palette, $55, Sephora.com
Brighten you eyes, cheeks and complexion with Pixi's palette which is infused with vitamin E to protect your skin.
What's Included: 16 eye shadows, 3 blushes, highlighter, and brozner.
Pixi Perfection Makeup Palette - Lit Up Lovely, $28, Target.com