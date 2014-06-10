All-in-One Makeup Palettes That Make Getting Ready Easy

Mornings spent searching for that eyeshadow or blush you misplaced are no more with all-in-one makeup palettes. Running late? Grab your compact palette, throw it in your bag and forget worrying that you missed an essential item. Considering many of our favorite beauty brands have a makeup palette full of your go to products, it’s likely you’ll be able to find exactly what you need — all in one place.

Touch up your morning to night looks with a palette, or just keep it in your purse to stay looking refreshed throughout the day. We found eight amazing all-in-one makeup palettes that will make getting ready (and staying primped) easier than ever.

