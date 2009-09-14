All American Gals With An Edge At Jenni Kayne

The look at Jenni Kayne: a nave all-American gal, but with an urban edge. Sarah Lucero for Stila created a “navy out all night” eye concept using Dune, the darkest shade in the Navy Smoky Eye Palette and a bit of Stila Kajal Liner in Sapphire and indigo shadow. The eyes were a smoky/cat-eye hybrid with major, major lashes. Four coats of mascara were brushed onto models’ lashes. “Concentrate the most mascara on the top and bottom lashes in the center of the eye for a doe-eyed, defined look,” advised Lucero. Lips were nude. Sarah shared this tip: “Use Stila Kajal Liner in Topaz on the lip to neutralize the natural pink tone of lips.” Stila’s new In the Nude longwear lipstick was then layered on top.

Nails were a tad longer than last season, “but not so long that more than two millimeters of nail show when you’re looking at the palm-side of your hand,” explained Nonie Creme, founder of Butter London. Models at Jenni Kaye sported rounded tips in Butter London Pillar Box Red, a bright tomato. “It’s classic, but with an edge,” said Creme.