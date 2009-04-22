All About the Brights

This summer, color is back in a big way.

OPI’s brightest new shades for summer happen to match the bright new hues of Paige Premium Denim’s Roxbury Ankle Skinny and Canyon Shorts. Paige Denim, which is known for its focus on fabric, fit and wash, offers a brand new way to show off OPI’s summer collections.

The Canyon Short, which is a low rise, five-pocket style, will be available in hues of pink (namely, matching OPI’s Shorts Story), lavender (A Grape Fit!), and red (On the Same Paige). The Roxbury Jean- a classic rise skinny- will be available in shades of blue (No Room for the Blues), orange (In My Back Pocket), and brown (Over the Taupe).

Just don’t go overboard and match your nails, your toes, and your pants…

We suggest a bit of a mix and match, or you can flashback to your childhood–and pull an Elizabeth Monson and paint one color on every nail.

Bright Pair by OPI will be available beginning May 2009 at all professional salons and spas, and opi.com.