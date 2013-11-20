Alkaline Water: What It Is, And Why Miranda Kerr Swears By It

Celebrities have introduced us to a lot of crazy diets — think The Master Cleanse and macrobiotic diet — and the latest seems to be the alkaline diet. Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow are said to be fans of the plan, which is based on eating and drinking things that maintain your body’s ideal pH. Part of the alkaline diet is drinking alkaline water.

Miranda Kerr told Into the Gloss, “I have alkaline water filters in my kitchen sink and on my shower heads, so it’s purified and alkaline. I learned about the benefits of alkaline in your body from studying nutrition, and there are many ways to do it–drinking alkaline water is one of them.”

Miranda isn’t the only celebrity fan. Beyoncé Knowles included alkaline water on her rider list for her Mrs. Carter world tour, and Mark Wahlberg and Diddy both invested in AQUAhydrate, a brand of water that is both alkaline and electrolyte-enhanced.

So what’s so great about drinking alkaline water? Nutritionist Keren Gilbert, MS., RD. explained the benefits of changing out your regular tap water: “Stress, pollution and a poor diet can lead to an imbalance in pH levels in our bodies causing acidic accumulation,” says Gilbert. ” This has dire consequences on our health.When our body chemistry is off, everything is affected, including digestion, immunity, circulation, hormone production and metabolism. Alkaline water helps balance the body’s pH to an optimal level. It is neutralizing the acidic environment that is a result of our daily actions and environment.”

Gilbert also explained that alkaline water acts as an antioxidant, scavenging for and neutralizing free radicals that are harmful to your body. It seeks out free radicals and converts them into oxygen which your body can use for energy production and tissue oxygenation. It also offers superior hydration through ionization, which forms your water into micro clusters that are more easily absorbed at the cellular level.

While alkaline water has many benefits, Gilbert explains it isn’t necessary for showering or washing your face. “Alkaline water is best saved for drinking for optimal health on the inside. There’s no research to suggest that washing your hair or skin with alkaline water isn’t effective, but the best way to get the benefits of alkalinity in cells (be they hair, skin, or other organs) is to ingest it through high pH waters or other alkaline rich foods.”

If you’re interested in incorporating alkaline water into your daily life, try an alkaline water filter or bottled alkaline water.

