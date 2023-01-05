TikToker Alix Earle Has Millions in a Chokehold — Here Are Her Must-Have Makeup Products

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you don’t know Alix Earle’s name yet, you will soon. The 22-year-old influencer and University of Miami college student grew fast on TikTok, gaining more than a million followers in just a month, and now sitting around 3.3 million. There are many discussions on the app about why she grew so fast when others struggle (and we have our opinions) but that’s for another day. Today, we’re focusing on Earle’s makeup routine

and the products she can’t live without. Because the girl has her glam down perfectly.

Earle’s followers love her for her “hot mess” approach to life, with a product-filled bathroom counter we can all relate to. She’s also been honest about her acne struggles, documenting her months on Accutane. When she sits to do her makeup, you really do feel like you’re FaceTiming a friend who is catching you up on all their recent debauchery. At the same time, she’s showing you how she gets her lashes incredibly long, what she uses as blush and highlight and where she applies her bronzer.

Earle uses a mix of viral products and under-the-radar favorites. Some are even a bit surprising. Below, her top products so you too can copy her makeup routine.

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Serum Drops

Unsurprisingly, the University of Miami student loves a tan. This bronze face serum

gives you the prettiest glow and is sold out almost everywhere.

Nars Sheer Glow Foundation

Earle uses a few different foundations depending on the level of glam but this natural finish one from Nars seems to be a favorite.

Tom Ford Traceless Foundation Stick

For a bit more coverage, she applies Tom Ford’s medium-coverage foundation.

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

She uses two concealers, one lighter under her eyes and one darker for covering overall imperfections.

Maybelline Fit Me Concealer

She also uses Maybelline’s affordable concealer

, which is a great option if Nars is out of your price range.

Tarte The Buffer Foundation Brush

She blends her base products with Tarte’s fluffy, dome foundation brush.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand

Earle contours her cheeks, nose and jaw with this ultra-popular contour wand.

Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder

After concealer, Earle bakes with Huda’s popular setting powder.

Chantecaille Waterproof Brow Definer

The blonde lightly fills in her brows with Chantecaille’s matte-finish definer.

Benefit Cosmetics 24-HR Brow Setter

She then goes in with this strong-hold brow gel.

NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil in Milk

She brightens the whites of her eyes by lining them with this white liner

.

Tarte Shape Tape Glow Bronzer

What can we say? The girl loves her bronzer.

Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Bronzing Powder

She’s also a fan of Kylie Jenner’s soft powder bronzer.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope

Earle’s makeup isn’t blush heavy but she usually uses Selena Gomez’s popular liquid blush in this neutral mauve hue.

Benefit Cosmetics Tickle Golden Pink Powder Highlighter

She adds this pink highlighter to the tops of her cheeks and tips of her nose.

Freck Beauty Freck The Original Freckle

She adds faux freckles with this long-lasting formula.

Tarte Tartelette In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette

She loves her neutral eyeshadow palettes, like this one from Tarte.

Tweezerman Classic Eyelash Curler

The lash curler

is an important first step to Earle’s lash routine.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara

Next, she goes in with the waterproof version of Too Faced’s volumizing mascara.

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara

She finishes with multiple coats of this curling mascara, which gets on her face but she cleans it up with micellar water.

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner

She lines her lips with Charlotte Tilbury’s popular Pillow Talk lip liner.

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm in Rose

For a pretty pink pout, she applies this pigmented lip balm.

Dior Lip Glow Oil

And Dior’s popular lip oil.