A Breakdown of TikToker Alix Earle’s Go-To Hair Products—Including the $15 Curling Iron She’s Used For Years

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Newest TikTok sensation Alix Earle has made quite the splash across the social platform—the 22-year-old has garnered over 3 million followers (and climbing) to date. While her content is hardly original, there’s something alluring about each video she puts out. Whether she’s spilling the tea on her relationship status or sharing her go-to makeup products, it’s safe to say we’re all hooked for one reason or another.

It’s no secret her platinum blonde strands are the focus of many of her ‘Get Ready With Me’ videos; Earle has continually showcased the exact products she uses to achieve her voluminous, bouncy hair. While her collection is seemingly always changing, there are several core products she easily favors, some of which stem into luxury territory or go for as low as $15.

If you’re curious what Earle keeps in her vanity on a regular basis, you’ll find a complete breakdown of everything we’ve spotted in her TikTok’s as of late down below.

Olaplex Bond Protector Nourishing Serum

The TikToker keeps several Olaplex products on hand to use post-shower, including the Bond Protector Nourishing Serum that protects against damage from heat and pollution. She also uses the Olaplex No7 Bonding Oil ahead of blow-drying.

K18 Molecular Hair Mask

Speaking of hair protection, Earle has also done a hair tutorial using the K18 Molecular Hair Mask, which aims to reverse damage in just four minutes. She applies it to towel-dried hair before proceeding with styling.

OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray

She’s all about her pre-blow-dry products, and the OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray is yet another favorite. Grab a bottle for less than $8 on Amazon.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler

You’ll almost always spot the Dyson Airwrap in the creator’s tutorials, which she uses to both dry and style her hair. It’s the beginning stage to achieving her voluminous curls, which are finished off by her trusty curling iron. While it’s out of stock at multiple retailers, you can snag one at Ulta right now.

Conair Double Ceramic 1-Inch Curling Iron

“This baby has lasted me like three years,” she shared in a curling tutorial on her TikTok. The Conair tool comes highly loved by thousands of Amazon shoppers—over 54,000, to be exact—and is on sale for just $15 right now.

Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray

Both the Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray and Luminous Spray are used by Earle for locking in her curls and providing extra volume.