Alix Earle’s Obsession-Worthy Brightening Eyeliner Is Back in Stock—Get It Before It Sells Out Again

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve had our eye on Alix Earle ever since the TikToker became one of the most talked about creators on the platform—with over 4.6 million followers, her traction shows no signs of stopping.

Whenever Earle uses something new in a video, we’re betting people everywhere are filling up their carts with the exact same products. Whether it’s the haircare she relies on to keep her tresses healthy and voluminous, or the LED light she uses in every video to get the appearance of flawless skin, it’s safe to say shoppers are flocking to retailers to copy her look.

The creator’s makeup routine is easily one of the most replicated by other users on the app. Take her white eyeliner hack for instance; plenty of people began to resurface the trend by scooping up Earle’s favorite NYX jumbo eye pencil in the shade Milk for more wide-awake, brighter eyes. Another eyeliner Earle recently added to her collection? The Tarte Fake Awake Eye Highlight, which just restocked on the brand’s website after selling out. The creator used it in a recent video, sharing that it’s “similar to white in that it has the same effects, it’s just a little less white.” For those that find white eyeliner a bit too intense, this nude shade is a great alternative.

NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil in Milk

The universal nude gel eyeliner allows you to “fake a full night’s sleep” thanks to its instantly brightening effects. The formula is long-wearing and is non-irritating to the eyes due to its inclusion of aloe and other antioxidants.

Tarte Fake Awake Eye Highlight

Knowing Alix Earle’s power, this eyeliner won’t stay in stock for long. Just in case you get to Tarte’s website a little too late, we rounded up some alternatives to snag instead.

Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Kohl Kajal Liner in Nude

Annabelle Waterline Matte Kohl Eyeliner in Beige