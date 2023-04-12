Alix Earle Uses This “Silky Smooth” Curling Iron for Perfect Beach Waves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Ultimate Miami girl Alix Earle took to TikTok this week to share how she gets her perfect beachy waves to her almost five million followers. Earle got a new curling iron, the T3 SinglePass

1 3/4-inch curling iron and she’s nailed her look. “I just got this curling iron because when [they used it] when I got my hair done and it’s the silkiest thing ever and I wanted to try it out,” Earle says in her video.

Earle explains a situation most of us have been in a time or two. When your hair looks incredible at the salon and you get home and you have no idea how to recreate the style. “Whenever I get my hair done, I literally stalk the hairdressers and I’m like, ‘what are you doing?’ because I can never get my hair to look like this,” she says. The TikToker takes the curling iron and wraps a small section into the barrel. As she releases the hair, she pulls it down and twists it.

“I balled out and got this curling iron because it’s a little more expensive than my last one but it’s silky smooth and it doesn’t rip your hair out,” she adds.

This curling iron features T3’s “single pass” technology, meaning you’ll only have to go over the same area once. It has five heat settings and a ceramic barrel for the shiniest finish.

Now, I totally agree with Earle that this curling iron is one of the best on the market. But T3 actually launched a more updated one that might even be cooler. It’s called the Switch Kit Wave Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron with 3 Barrels ($299.99 at Sephora) and it’s pricier, but you literally get three curling irons in one. You get the base and a 1-inch wand barrel, 1.25-inch clip barrel and 1.5-inch clip barrel. It makes it so easy to create waves of any size without having three bulky hair tools.

After she curls all her hair, Earle finishes by brushing through with her fingers to break up the curls and applies Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray ($30 at Amazon

). “It’s actually my favorite thing in the world and it smells so good,” she says. Earle finishes with K18’s brand-new Molecular Repair Hair Oil ($65 at Amazon

). The lightweight oil works to repair strands while increasing shine.