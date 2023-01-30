Just 10 Things to Shop From Alix Earle’s Amazon Storefront—From Bronzing Drops to Superfood Supplements

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ll admit it: I’m deep into Alix Earle TikTok. I remember when I first started seeing her name everywhere and wondered what the hype was about. At the time, I didn’t care enough to actually check out her profile, but alas, I have finally caved. She’s now the first thing that comes up in my feed every time I open the app, and honestly, I’m not mad about it. Can I relate to her literally at all? No. Do I still want to know about the pool party she went to and watch her get mascara all over her eyelids? Yes.

While I wouldn’t say I’m a ride-or-die stan, I do understand why everyone—4.2 million people, to be exact—is paying attention to her. Her videos are usually super low-key and conversational. She talks to the camera as though she’s talking directly to you as your friend. And that’s probably why every product she touches on the platform turns to gold. So far, the TikToker has already gotten her viewers to wipe Drunk Elephant’s bronzing drops off the shelves at almost every retailer. That’s just one example, but she continues to share her recs on her Amazon storefront.

If you don’t have the time or patience to sort through the pages upon pages of items, don’t stress because I’ve gone ahead and done all of the work for you (you can thank me later). Ahead, find a list of Alix Earle-approved products that you can shop at Amazon. From cute workout sets to beauty essentials, there’s no shortage of ways to twin with her on a budget.

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Serum Drops

We of course have to kick things off with the bronzing drops that Alix is known for. This product is actually a serum that contains skin-loving ingredients and simultaneously adds the most stunning warm glow to your face. Want that sunny Miami tan? Stock up on these bad boys before they sell out again (they’re out of stock literally everywhere except Amazon at the moment).

Bloom Nutrition Green Superfood

I’m still not sure why everyone on social media is using a milk frother to mix their green powder from Bloom, but here we are. This one is supposed to relieve bloating, promote healthy digestion, boost energy and improve immune support.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Dewy Liquid Blush

Alix Earle fans will notice she’s never without her Rare Beauty blush. You’ll usually see her swiping on the pretty pink shade called Hope.

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner

Not a GRWM video goes by without Alix whipping out some Charlotte Tilbury products. To get her plump pout, grab the Lip Cheat Lip Liner.

17 Mile Gold Hoop Earrings Set

Anytime the TikToker is putting together an outfit, she finishes it off with a pair of earrings. She frequently reaches for tiny gold hoops like the ones in this affordable set.

OQQ 3-Piece Active Set

While Alix sure does know how to get all dolled up, you’ll usually find her in comfy clothing and cute activewear. This set comes with one pair of shorts and two bra tops all for $37. Sounds like a pretty sweet deal if you ask me.

Sanipoe 360 Degree Spinning Makeup Organizer

When you have as many beauty products as Alix, you need some sort of organization system. Opt for this spinning makeup storage rack so you can see and easily access all of your faves.

TOPYOGAS Crossover Yoga Pants

I bet these yoga pants look familiar to you. That’s because they’re super similar to the Aerie crossover leggings that have previously gone viral on TikTok. They’re more than half the price of the OGs and come in eight colors and sizes XXS through XXL.

Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer

Alix is known for her beautiful blonde locks, so I’m guessing her product recs are going to be pretty solid. This spray doubles as a heat protectant and a hair detangler. It promises to strengthen strands, reduce frizz and protect hair from heat damage.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau De Parfum Spray

It comes as no surprise that the viral Baccarat Rouge 540 perfume made the cut on Alix’s Amazon storefront. The trendy scent flaunts notes of jasmine, saffron and cedar, which together, make this fragrance so coveted.