Whoa—Alison Brie Is Blonde Now

Is it just us or is rich brunette hair this year’s biggest color trend? So far, we’ve seen Charlize Theron, Lucy Hale, and the Jenners go to the dark side, while one star is headed in the opposite direction. We just got a look at Alison Brie’s blonde hair and it’s a totally fresh look for the Glow actress. Throughout her career, we’ve seen her hair take on variations of brown, both in long and short styles. So it’s understandable that we almost didn’t recognize her with a much lighter bob.

Brie showed off her new ‘do on Instagram, which features a light brown base and warm blonde highlights. She’s wearing her hair in her signature wavy bob with side-swept bangs, which does a beautiful job of showing how the highlights get even blonder on the ends.

She also shared the reasoning for the change. Although it’s for a role, she says her husband Dave Franco encouraged it. “When your husband asks you to ‘go blonde’ for a role…you say yes,” she wrote, adding a wink which shows she’s probably (mostly) kidding.

Regardless, you can tell she’s really feeling herself. She’s posted multiple adorable selfies since, adding makeup to get “all dolled up” and posing with a fellow blonde Glow cast member.

We’re not totally sure if Brie’s character on Glow is going blonde or if this is for an entirely different role. Either way, it’s a really fun change and the perfect vibe for summer.