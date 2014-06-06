Best of the Week: Alicia Keys’ Side-Swept Hair, Khloe Kardashian’s Wine Lip, More

Take one peek at the celebrity sightings this week and you’ll notice that side-swept updos and natural makeup looks are absolutely taking over for summer. Alicia Keys and Demi Lovato sported their hair pinned up to practically cover half their faces, while Emmy Rossum and Beyonce played around with barely there makeup looks. Wherever they were, celebrities brought their summer beauty game. Of course, there were also riskier looks, like Khloe Kardashian’s vampy wine lipstick in the warm weather, which also looked amazing.

To give you a little summer beauty inspiration, we pulled together some of our favorite red carpet looks. Take a peek at our favorite celebrity looks from the week above, and tell us which look was your favorite in the comments below!

