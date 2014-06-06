Best of the Week: Alicia Keys’ Side-Swept Hair, Khloe Kardashian’s Wine Lip, More

Take one peek at the celebrity sightings this week and you’ll notice that side-swept updos and natural makeup looks are absolutely taking over for summer. Alicia Keys and Demi Lovato sported their hair pinned up to practically cover half their faces, while Emmy Rossum and Beyonce played around with barely there makeup looks. Wherever they were, celebrities brought their summer beauty game. Of course, there were also riskier looks, like Khloe Kardashian’s vampy wine lipstick in the warm weather, which also looked amazing.
To give you a little summer beauty inspiration, we pulled together some of our favorite red carpet looks. Take a peek at our favorite celebrity looks from the week above, and tell us which look was your favorite in the comments below!
Alicia Keys looked radiant with an asymmetrical haircut and just about the best smokey eye we've ever seen.
Photo:
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Emmy Rossum nailed the minimal makeup look this week, going for a nude gloss and taupe eyes for a natural glow.
Photo:
Robin Marchant/Getty Images
Beyonce ditched her long braids in favor of shorter, blonde ombre for the most recent Chime for Change event, finishing her look with some barely there makeup.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur /Chime For Change/Ge/Getty Images for Gucci
Carrie Underwood was the picture of American Beauty at the Country Music Awards with blonde curls and shimmering eyes.
Photo:
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Demi Lovato's dramatic side-swept hair is making us want to recreate the style at home.
Photo:
Rommel Demano/Getty Images
Danielle Bradbery of "The Voice" went for a half-up hairstyle for pared down beauty on the red carpet at the Country Music Awards.
Photo:
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian loves to play with lipsticks, and we're taking notes after she went for a dark, vampy lip in the summer time!
Photo:
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Beth Behrs looked like a ray of sunshine at the Country Music Awards with a cropped hairstyle and a huge smile.
Photo:
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images