Alicia Keys Just Debuted Insanely Cool Neon Braids

Despite the hellish humidity we’ve been living in for the last few months, I literally forgot it was summer this morning. Maybe it was my all-black outfit, or the heavy, cloudy downpour that trapped me on my commute, but the lack of sunshine and bright colors was giving me serious winter vibes. But as soon as I swiped open my newsfeed, I immediately snapped back into summer mode when I discovered Alicia Keys’s new, vibrant-as-hell neon braids.

Yup, Alicia Keys just got insanely colorful, really-fucking-cool braids. Over the weekend, Keys casually Instagrammed her new hair with the caption, “#views #nyc.” Set against a white t-shirt and hot-pink pants, Keys’s waist-length braids combine yellow, fuchsia, and orange for the prettiest sherbet-colored hair we’ve seen all summer.

Last year, the 36-year-old became straight-up beauty goals when she made the epic decision to stop wearing makeup. In the singer’s May 2016 Lenny Letter, she wrote, “I don’t want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing.” Since, Keys hasn’t been photographed wearing a single trace of product, and she continues to prove how comfortable and confident she is in her own skin—case in point: her bold hair.

In what has felt like a never-ending stream of celebrity hair changes this month, Keys isn’t the only celebrity to opt for a neon hue (what’s up Kylie Jenner and Kaley Cuoco), but I gotta say the singer’s new color is so damn pretty that I’m tempted to grab a bottle of Manic Panic and switch up my aesthetic. We’ll see if Keys holds onto the neon braids for the rest of the summer, or if she’ll pull a Bella Hadid and swap it out tomorrow. Here’s hoping for the former!