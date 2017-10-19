Alicia Keys Debuts New Majestic Mermaid-Colored Box Braids

While celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Fergie are hopping on the silvery gray hair train, Alicia Keys is going against the grain with another majestic color—or should we say, colors. On Wednesday, the 36-year-old singer debuted the prettiest fusion of blue, purple, and pink box braids in a combination that can only be described as “mermaid.”

Yesterday, Keys shared three Instagrams of her new hairdo, which perfectly emulated the cool pastel colors of mermaid tails. In one picture, Keys can be seen looking over her should as her waist-length braids, which were tied in a partially up hairstyle, cascaded down her back, beautifully displaying their mermaid-colored hues. She captioned the shots, “#currentmood.”

Fans of “The Voice” coach know that this isn’t the first time she has debuted multi-colored braids. In July, Keys colored her hair in neon rainbow shades like yellow, fuchsia, and orange. And though Keys’s new braids are much more subdued than their previous sherbet hue, they’re still magical all the same—and much more suitable for the darker winter months to come.

Seems like Keys’s braids are following in the season’s trends, so we can’t wait to see what the next months will bring.