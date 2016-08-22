Why Alicia Keys Went Makeup-Free on Last Night’s ‘The Voice’

When’s the last time you’ve seen a major celebrity on network television not wearing makeup? It’s cool—we’ll give you a second to think about it (hint: precisely never). But last night, Alicia Keys, a judge on season 11 of “The Voice,” threw up a big old metaphorical middle finger to societal beauty standards and did her thing on national television, sans makeup. Check it out in the video, below.

The bare-faced move wasn’t exactly out of left field, though. In June, the Grammy-winning artist wrote an incredibly moving essay about her own insecurities and the “constant judgement of women” to conform to a specific idea of beauty. “All of it is so frustrating and so freakin’ impossible,” she writes. So she decided to embrace her “totally raw” beauty and vowed to stop covering up, saying, “Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing.”

And, since then, she’s made good on her promise, appearing bare-faced in a spread for Fault Magazine, posting natural photos on her Instagram, and, of course, makin’ dreams come true on last night’s episode of “The Voice,” all without layers of fake lashes, foundation, or strategically placed highlighter. (I know! A woman succeeding without concealer?! What!). So hell, yes, Alicia—please make the #nomakeup trend a reality, rather than a headline. And until then, we’ll be ogling your skin to figure out how exactly you have such an insane glow. Our guess: Happiness. Also, more time to sleep in.