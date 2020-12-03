Alicia Keys’ Launches Her First “Ritual” For Keys Soulcare & The Candle Is Delicious

We told you back in August that Alicia Keys was the latest celebrity to launch a beauty brand and now, it’s finally here. Keys Soulcare’s First Ritual rolled out today, which is what the brand calls its launches. That’s because Keys is all about those daily self-care and self-love rituals, little things we all could use right now while at home. That might including lighting a candle and taking a bath, spending a few extra minutes on your skin or getting some extra sleep. Don’t worry—she’s got products for it all.

The skincare and lifestyle products were developed in partnership with Dr. Renée Snyder, co-founder of clean beauty company W3ll People, part of the E.L.F. Beauty family of brands. She’s a board-certified dermatologist specializing in medical dermatology and skin rejuvenation so you know there’s a powerhouse behind the products—along with the singer herself, of course.

OK, let’s get to the good stuff. Shop the first three products below and keep an eye out for even more to come in 2021.

Sage + Oat Milk Candle

This smokey and nutty fragrance is perfect for a calming night in.

Skin Transformation Cream

Bakuchiol, malachite (known as the “stone of transformation”), ceramides and hyaluronic acid work to hydrate and renew skin.

Obsidian Facial Roller

Treat yourself to a facial massage and help the cream sink into skin.