Alicia Keys Admits Her Good, Clear Skin Wasn’t Easy

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last few months, you’ve seen Alicia Keys in all of her no-makeup glory on The Voice, on the red carpet, and, well, pretty much everywhere else. And unless you are superhuman with a face as smooth as marble, you’ve probably wondered how the hell Keys has such perfect, blemish-free skin. Welp, according to her, she wasn’t born with it—it took some work.



“It took me forever to get this skin,” said the singer in Elle UK’s December 2016 issue. “I mean, I know how it feels to have a face full of bumps and pimples. I lived through that in the public eye.” Though Keys doesn’t break down her full skin-care routine, we have to believe that not wearing makeup is definitely contributing to good skin, since any of us who have worn a full-face of foundation for 14-hours straight knows how lackluster your skin looks afterward.

But Keys isn’t trying to be the leader of the makeup-free revolution—her bare-faced move was simply a personal choice. “Some have called this a crusade,” she continued in the article. “Well, I died laughing at that. I used to feel the pressure to appear as the music industry expected, but I don’t now.” Still, even though Keys’ skin journey wasn’t an overnight one, we will say that having a team of expert facialists and derms at your disposal can only bring good things.

So next time you wake up with a zit, don’t fret; eventually, with enough patience and skin-care dedication and, frankly, time until your hormones die down in a few years, you, too, will have nice skin. Something to look forward to, right?