When we had found out that Alicia Keys was named the new face of Givenchy fragrance, we were thrilled – the gorgeous “Girl on Fire” would be joining famous faces like Erykah Badu and Amanda Seyfried, and rightfully so. Now, the ad has been released (pictured above) and we know she was the right choice. Dressed in a flowing light gold gown and bronze makeup to match the new fragrance bottle of Dahlia Divin, Alicia sits elegantly in the print ad, which will launch globally in September.

According to WWD, the collaboration came about through Alicia’s friendship with Riccardo Tisci, but also her feelings towards the brand as a whole. “I love what Givenchy is about. Givenchy is this timeless, chic but very strong woman, but with an edgier, almost street feel. I love that she’s raw, but she’s powerful – and that’s who I believe I am, too.”

Of the fragrance itself, Alicia said, “This scent is grounded, but still has a femininity that is very earthy, and I love that.” The scent combines notes of jasmine, mirabelle plum, patchouli, vetiver and sandalwood and will go on sale in September (available in three different sizes, ranging in prices from $65-$110).

Since the concept of the Dahlia Divin fragrance is to celebrate women “as modern-day goddesses” the Parfums Givenchy’s global president Thierry Maman also agrees that Alicia can bring that to the table. “Alicia has all of these values and is a classic woman, like Audrey Hepburn, but also Alicia has global appeal and is at the top of the charts.”

Alicia also noted that she wanted to see more diversity, especially when it comes to the beauty world. “It seems that only one type of beauty is seen as beautiful. I think it’s very important that we stretch that concept and the way that it’s viewed. The biggest mistake is to think that beauty is physical. Beauty is so internal, and it’s about who you are and what you believe in, what you stand for. That’s what makes you beautiful. I think that’s really important to infuse into the conversation in the beauty world. I would like to see different representations of what beauty is. I’d like to see women with a little more voluptuousness. There’s no way in the world that we’re all a size 2, and people beat themselves up if they’re not small enough or light enough or dark enough or skinny enough. It’s tricky to navigate that. Also, I don’t think we’ve all been encouraged, as women, to really speak out. If we’re really opinionated, or very knowledgeable or very wise, suddenly it’s like, ‘Oh, she’s bitchy, she thinks she knows it all.’”

Hopefully, with women like Alicia and Lupita as faces of major beauty brands in the coming year, as well as all of the ladies of OITNB constantly getting more recognition, this diverse group of women (not just race but also size) will become more of a normal occurrence.

