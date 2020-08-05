Flawless Queen Alicia Keys Is Launching a Beauty Brand Under the E.L.F. Portfolio

Kylie Jenner. Rihanna. Selena Gomez. TikTok stars. Celebrities launching beauty brands isn’t new but we’re pretty surprised by this one. Alicia Keys is launching a beauty brand under the E.L.F. portfolio, according to a press release from E.L.F. The company isn’t releasing the name just yet, but they’re calling it a “new lifestyle beauty brand.” The 15-time Grammy-Award winning artist, producer, actress and New York Times best-selling author is known for not wearing a lot of makeup and letting her gorgeous skin show.

“We are beyond thrilled to leverage our strengths to help realize Alicia’s vision, as it not only aligns with our mission to make the best of beauty accessible, but infuses it with an even deeper dimension,” said Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, E.L.F. Beauty in a statement. “As a brand builder, I’m excited and very energized about the opportunities for us to reach new audiences in creative ways and to continue to lead in category innovation.”

“Together we are painting the highest vision to blaze a new trail in beauty,” added Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, E.L.F. Beauty and president of this new brand.

All we know about the line is that, according to a press release, it’s “skin-loving, dermatologist-developed, cruelty-free products.” We’re banking it’ll also be pretty affordable. We’re also betting it’ll be more lightweight, no-makeup makeup since that’s what Keys is so well known for. Though she does wear makeup sometimes, she’s not a fan of the full face beat at all times.

The brand is expected to launch in 2021 and we’ll keep you updated when more details become available.