Alice + Olivia Has the Chic Party Look You’ve Been Searching For

New York Fashion Week is almost over, le sigh, and while we’ve seen some major hair, makeup, and nail looks, there’s always one show that stands out for us weeks after the tents come down at Lincoln Center. This season, that was Alice + Olivia‘s presentation. Designer Stacey Bendet chose the home of performance art sensation “Sleep No More” at the McKittrick hotel for her Fall 2014 reveal and it couldn’t have been more fitting. With every candlelit corner you turned, there was a model with merlot lacquered lips, black and gold dotted nails, and some of the most voluminous curls ever, waiting for you. Oh, and a sleeping Snow White in a glass box and a Rapunzel with a 10+ foot braid perched high stop the whole scene.

MORE: Why Beyonce, Miley and Lorde are the Most Influential People at Fashion Week

To get the nail look celebrity manicurist Miss Pop created for the show, start by applying a base base coat to clean, filed nails. Next, apply two layers of Essie polish in Licorice. Now, onto the dots … dip a nail dotting tool in Good as Gold and carefully apply a medium-sized dot at the center tip of the nail and two smaller dots on each side. At the base of the nail, dip the same tool in Good as Gold and apply a medium-sized dot at the center edge of the nail and five smaller dots surrounding it. Finish with a top coat. Also, if you don’t have a nail dotting tool, use the end of a bobby pin—genius!

As for the makeup, Stila lead makeup artist Sarah Lucero went for high drama to play up that whole enchanted princess vibe. Since this look was all about the eyes and lips, she applied the thick cat eye lines in Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Black and lots of Major Lash Mascara. The glossy, lacquered lips were achieved with Stay All Day Vinyl Lip Gloss in Merlot and Baked Cheek Duo in Pink Glow was concentrated on the apples of the cheeks for a rosy effect.

MORE: Exclusive: Evolution of The Blonds Beauty Look (and How Facebook Started It All)

TRESemmé Global Stylist Matthew Curtis was in charge of the mega curls backstage and he started the process of getting the models ready by dividing the hair into middle part and curling the hair horizontally, using one-inch curling iron. Each curl was then pinned with curl clips to cool. Once cooled, the pins were removed one by one gently backcombed with a soft-bristle brush. TRESemmé 24 Hour Body Finishing Spray was sprayed on the roots and teased into place. These steps were then repeated, working from the bottom to the top of the head, ensuring the teasing focus at the roots for that voluminous feel. To finish, Curtis smoothed out the part to create a strong graphic look and blasted TRESemmé Two Freeze Hold Hairspray over the entire style.