AOC’s Favorite Vitamin C Serum Is Only $16

AOC has been through it this week. The New York congresswoman took to Instagram Live on Monday to recount in harrowing detail what happened on the capitol last month. She revealed personal details about her past trauma, as well as exactly what it took to survive what amounts to be a terrorist attack. It’s worth heading over to watch it. But that’s not what this story is about. This story is about Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s favorite vitamin C serum. Is it wrong to talk about skincare during such a difficult time? Nope. Women are multi-dimensional and can care about all these things at the same time. AOC has said so herself.

In an interview with Vogue, Ocasio-Cortez spoke about her everyday beauty routine and the power of self-confidence. “Femininity has power and in politics, there is so much criticism of how women and femme people present themselves,” she said. “Just being a woman is quite politicized here in Washington. There’s this really false idea that if you care about makeup or if your interests are in beauty or fashion, that’s somehow frivolous. I actually think these are some of the most substantive decisions we make and we make them every morning.”

We can want the senators who encouraged the insurrection to be held accountable and still need to know how AOC gets such great skin. As did journalist Lisa Guerrero, so she tweeted the congresswoman to ask “what moisturizer is she using.” Because AOC always our back, she shared a few of her favorites. The best part? They’re all pretty affordable and some of our favorites, too.

To get that glow, AOC says the CeraVe Vitamin C serum is “legit” as she “tried a fancier one before that but it turned orange too fast.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The congresswoman knows what she’s talking about. This serum is a great choice to help improve skin tone, texture, and hydration, as well as protect the skin with antioxidants. It’s especially stellar for dry skin types as it also has ceramides, hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 to keep skin moisturized. It’s also fragrance-free for those sensitive to scents.

It seems AOC is a fan of CeraVe (who isn’t?) because she’s also using the brand’s Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30 ($15.99 at Amazon). It really is one of the best tinted mineral sunscreens, especially for sensitive skin. For a little more coverage that still looks natural, Ocasio-Cortez likes our favorite Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation ($46 at Sephora). It’s a tinted mineral SPF serum with a dewy finish. (She adds a little powder.)

We’re ready for AOC the beauty influencer any day now—if she ever gets some free time.