AOC Wore This Gorge Tarte Lipstick at the DNC Convention

There’s this ridiculous idea that those who care about beauty and fashion are somehow less “serious” than those who choose to go bare-faced or have interests other than style. I’ve been dealing with that BS my entire life. AOC is helping to change that. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore Tarte lipstick at the DNC convention, as she revealed on Twitter. This might seem like a small, cute exchange (and it was), but it’s more than that. AOC is telling the world (well, mostly Republican men) that she’s not ashamed of her femininity. And why should she be?

Ocasio-Cortez popped into the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night to second Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ nomination for president. (No, she wasn’t taking a stand against Joe Biden. This is a formality.) She only had 60 seconds but the words she spoke were more powerful than others who had 10 minutes. She looked beautiful, too, in a berry asymmetrical dress with a matching lip. And because she’s a woman of the people (or, you know, a Millennial), it’s a Tarte shade available to grab at Ulta.

In a new video with Vogue, Ocasio-Cortez spoke about her everyday beauty routine and the power of self-confidence. “Femininity has power and in politics, there is so much criticism of how women and femme people present themselves,” she says. “Just being a woman is quite politicized here in Washington. There’s this really false idea that if you care about makeup or if your interests are in beauty or fashion, that’s somehow frivolous. I actually think these are some of the most substantive decisions we make and we make them every morning.” Amen.