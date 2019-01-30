Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Practices This K-Beauty Method To Score Her Amazing Skin

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shares the inside scoop of life on the Hill on social media. Following her feed provides a glimpse into the daily happenings of our government, which can be quite grave, as well as more lighthearted moments, like when she danced in front of her office. And being a woman of both substance and style, AOC sometimes blesses the masses with her beauty secrets. Recently, Ocasio-Cortez shared her skin care routine and as it turns out, even political phenoms have to wash their face like everyone else.

With over 2.1 million followers on Instagram, we were shockingly surprised that it only took one follower to ask about AOC’s clear skin to secure a quick and quite thorough response. Even though AOC was obviously relaxing in her PJ’s, she generously spilled the details about how her skincare routine, which she explained is like a hobby to her. Personally, we can attest that finding a routine that you actually enjoy guarantees you’ll stick to it more consistently.

Before she spilled the deets on her daily regimen, AOC noted that she avoids full-coverage foundations and opts for lightweight, hydrating formulas like tinted moisturizers and BB creams. And even with more breathable formulas like these, AOC recommends removing makeup as soon as utterly possible because TBH, sleeping in makeup is like asking to wake up to a zit.

As for the skincare products that Ocasio-Cortez uses to snag her even, glowing complexion, the Congresswoman didn’t mention specific brands, but instead offered a thorough explanation of the types of products she uses every day. To start, she double-cleanses to remove makeup and cleanse her complexion. If you’re not familiar with this K-beauty method, it’s basically using an oil or balm to remove makeup first, followed by a foam or milky cleanser to wash off dirt and impurities.

Step two in her routine includes toners and serums with highly-effective ingredients like Vitamin C and retinol. For a toner, AOC prefers an alcohol-free version and a formula that feels like water, but more nourishing. If you’re dealing with dark spots, Vitamin C is trusted stand-by for brightening. For allover texture and tone improvements, we recommend choosing a gentle retinol formula.

And the most important step, according to AOC herself, is applying moisturizer and sunscreen to seal the deal. AOC even notes that she’s been lathering on sunscreen daily since she was 19 years old, and when she stops using it, she can tell a difference.

If you are looking for a way to upgrade or simplify your skincare routine, AOC’s version is a great blueprint to build from—because who can say no to clear skin in three easy steps?