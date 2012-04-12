Alexandra Chando From ‘The Lying Game’ Tells Us What’s In Her Bag

If you haven’t heard of Alexandra Chando, you have either been living under a rock or you haven’t gotten around to watching an episode of ABC Family’s The Lying Game. But trust us, catch one episode and you’ll be hooked. Alexandra plays long lost twins, Emma and Sutton, on the hit show. Sutton, the rich, over-privileged twin is the girl we love to hate. (At one point we actually thought we were going to try to punch her through the TV screen.) Sutton was separated at birth from twin sister, Emma, who jumped from foster home to foster home and still came out on top. After a whirlwind of a first season, Alexandra’s portrayal of these two sisters has left fans begging for me.

And while The Lying Game has wrapped its first season, we weren’t quite ready to say goodbye to the show we grew to love, which is why we jumped at the chance to rummage through Alexandra’s purse to she if she was anything like her onscreen characters. From favorite lip gloss to the secret stash of celery sticks she carries around with her at all-times, we got the inside scoop on Alexandra’s essential beauty products.

Check out the slideshow above to see what we found in her bag.

Graphics by Rolando Robinson