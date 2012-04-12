StyleCaster
Alexandra Chando From ‘The Lying Game’ Tells Us What’s In Her Bag

Amanda Elser
by
If you haven’t heard of Alexandra Chando, you have either been living under a rock or you haven’t gotten around to watching an episode of ABC Family’s The Lying Game. But trust us, catch one episode and you’ll be hooked. Alexandra plays long lost twins, Emma and Sutton, on the hit show. Sutton, the rich, over-privileged twin is the girl we love to hate. (At one point we actually thought we were going to try to punch her through the TV screen.) Sutton was separated at birth from twin sister, Emma, who jumped from foster home to foster home and still came out on top. After a whirlwind of a first season, Alexandra’s portrayal of these two sisters has left fans begging for me.

And while The Lying Game has wrapped its first season, we weren’t quite ready to say goodbye to the show we grew to love, which is why we jumped at the chance to rummage through Alexandra’s purse to she if she was anything like her onscreen characters. From favorite lip gloss to the secret stash of celery sticks she carries around with her at all-times, we got the inside scoop on Alexandra’s essential beauty products.

Check out the slideshow above to see what we found in her bag. 

 

Graphics by Rolando Robinson

Click through the slideshow to see what beauty products our favorite leading lady carries around in her bag at all times!

Alexandra keeps only the essentials in her bag.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $17, mariobadescu.com,
Hand Foot Hand Cream, $5, amazon.com

Just like Sutton, her on-screen alter-ego, Alexandra would never be caught without her lip gloss.
Cremesheen Glass, $17, maccosmetics.com

Alexandra keeps her hands and cuticles moisturized with Hand Food.

When it comes to checking yourself out on the go, Alexandra opts for a compact instead of her iPhone.

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. But we do have to say, Shellac rocks, Alexandra!

Alexandra creates instant glam by carrying around her go-to eyeliner at all times.
Benefit Bad Gal Liner, $20, benefitcosmetics.com

Want an instant red carpet look? Throw on a headband!

Dry shampoo is every beauty guru's secret weapon. Alexandra goes with one of our favorites!
Oribe Dry Spray, $39, oribe.com

Alexandra may be a rising star, but she gets heartburn just like us!

It feels good to know we aren't the only ones addicted to Chapstick.

